Tri-State men headed to Trump Inauguration

Many people will be watching Donald Trump's Inauguration from the comfort of their homes this Friday.

But two Princeton men tell us they won the luck of the draw. They're headed to D.C to watch it in person.

Alec Willis and Scott Harley of Princeton tell us once Trump won the Presidential election, they knew they had to witness his inauguration, telling us it's a moment in history they didn't want to miss.

They checked flights and looked for places to stay, but without a ticket, they'd miss the majority of the festivities.Scott tells us he contacted Congressman Larry Bucshon's Office, who entered them in a lottery drawing. In December, Scott and Alec found out they won two of 198 tickets available through the office.

"I'm pretty excited, I haven't been to too many events in my life that hold thousands of people, but I'm excited to see the lawmakers and the main part of our Government in person for the first time." Says Alec Willis.

"I really think that what he's done in the private sector, some of those things can be transferred to the public sector and have very positive results. So, just because he doesn't have any political experience, we'll see what happens over the next four years," says Scott Hartley.

The men leave Thursday morning for D.C, pick up their tickets and get checked in Friday for the inauguration.

For those watching at home, the full inauguration ceremony will be streamed on 14 news dot com.

