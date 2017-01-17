Another Owensboro hair salon burglarized

It's happened again. Another break-in at an Owensboro salon.

Officers say this one happened at the Visions Salon and Spa on Carlton Drive. Salon workers tell us the robber used a rock to break a window and got away with the money safe.

Police made one arrest with a previous salon break-in on Scherm Road but now are investigating to see if these recent burglaries are connected.

"Well as we investigate this case, it is similar to some recent cases that we've had in the past where a window was broken as the method of entry. That's going to be looked at as a possible link with the other cases, but at this point, we don't have any concrete evidence to show that they are related," Officer Hathaway with the Owensboro Police Department says.

Police are hoping a nearby business will have surveillance that can help them with this case.

