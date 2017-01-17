Number of Hoosiers sentenced for federal drug crime is rising

According to new criminal statistics, a growing number of people in southwestern Indiana are being sentenced for federal drug crimes involving heroin.

Our area of southwestern Indiana has 10 dedicated agents working leads and confidential informants.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said not only are federal officials breaking up more drug rings involving meth and heroin, but those people they do catch, are going to prison, and staying there for more years.

Following a threat assessment, it became obvious to federal agents that southern Indiana will always have a meth problem, but now there's a surge in heroin drug crimes.

Federal officials busted a meth ring crossing the southern border in August in Evansville. That ring also involved heroin.

Minkler says he feels federal agents assigned to track meth pipelines, are making a large dent in the southwestern Indiana region.

A report shows that heroin made up 13% of sentences for federal drug crimes in our region in 2015, and that number is expected to rise.

