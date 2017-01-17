Owensboro police investigating armed robbery

The second of several meetings where people can get a look at proposals for a new bridge connecting Henderson and Evansville is happening Thursday night.More >>
Back in February, the EVSC announced it will spend $1 million to upgrade Bosse High School's deteriorating track at Enlow Field. Now, the Bulldogs' tennis program is hoping it can get an upgrade too.
"We are in charge of making sure that everything is perfect," Director of Agronomy Kyle Callahan said. "Every blade of grass, every piece of sand, anything inside those ropes."
The Owensboro Chamber of Commerce sent a message with recommendations concerning the proposed tax increase.
Friday After 5 revealed its lineup today and this year, the weekend party will be hosting one of the biggest names in it's history, LOCASH.
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
The TBI says 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that has drawn nationwide attention, was found safe in Northern California on Thursday morning.
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy have been shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.
The Seymour Police Department is asking for help in regards to an animal abuse case.
More than 29,600 people in Louisiana have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, according to records from Louisiana State Police. To get that permit, a person must be at least 21-years-old with no criminal record, go through a gun training class, and pay a fee. However, House Bill 68 by Baton Rouge lawmaker, Rep. Barry Ivey, would do away with the permitting process.
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.
A mother of five children is behind bars after investigators found her children living among maggots, overflowing toilets, and trash.
