Owensboro police investigating armed robbery

Police are investigating an armed robbery off of Carter Road in Owensboro.

Officers say two men wearing masks broke into a home early Tuesday morning. One of them had a gun.

We spoke with those living in the home who say the robbers got in through a window in the back of the home. They also tell us the robbers put the gun in their face and made them get down on the living room floor. One of the individuals living in the home says the robber hit them in the head with a gun causing minor injuries.

Police say they don't have any leads but are asking people to come forward if they know anything.

