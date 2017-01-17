Family-owned coffee shop closing

A family-owned coffee shop in Huntingburg is closing after four years.

The Milk Parlor, located on Main Street will close at the end of this month.

Owners Anna and Aaron Catt made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning. They tell us they're looking to sell the restaurant and coffee shop.

They tell us it was a tough decision to close the shop, knowing how much it means to the community.

Previously known as Cool Beans Cafe, the shop opened under its new name last summer.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.