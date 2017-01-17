Screaming Eagles rise in the polls - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Screaming Eagles rise in the polls

Posted by Joe Downs, Sports Director/Anchor
Connect
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The University of Southern Indiana men's basketball continued its climb up the national rankings, rising to ninth in the NABC Division II Top 25 and fifth in the D2SIDA/Media Top 25. Both national polls reflect games through January 15 and do not include Monday's contest.
 
The Screaming Eagles are the highest ranked team from the Great Lakes Valley Conference in either poll and are followed by Bellarmine University (15th NABC & D2SIDA) and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside (22nd NABC & 12th D2SIDA) . USI's number five position in the D2SIDA poll is the highest ranking for the Eagles since they were ranked number two nationally January 3, 2012.
 
USI (16-1, 6-1 GLVC) continues its three-game homestand Thursday at 7:30 p.m. when it plays its third-straight ranked team in UW-Parkside (15-1, 7-0 GLVC). Thursday's USI and UW-Parkside match-up is the annual "White Out Game" with the first 1,000 fans receiving a United Way "LiveUnited" tee-shirt.
 
NABC/Division II Top 25 (Div. II Official Poll) 
  Team (1st place votes)
  1. Northwest Missouri State (12)
  2. Fairmont State, W.Va. (4)
  3. Queens, N.C.
  4. West Liberty, W.Va.
  5. California Baptist
  6. Wheeling Jesuit, W.Va.
  7. Barry, Fla.
  8. Shippensburg, Pa.
  9. Southern Indiana
10. Indiana, Pa.
11. Tarleton State, Texas
12. West Texas A&M
13. Kutztown, Pa.
14. Hawai'i Pacific
15. Bellarmine, Ky.
16. Arkansas-Monticello
17. Western Washington
18. UC San Diego
19. Chico State, Calif.
20. San Francisco State, Calif.
21. Fort Lewis, Colo.
22. Wisconsin-Parkside
23. Kentucky Wesleyan
24. Delta State, Miss.
25. Alabama-Huntsville
 
D2SIDA/Media Poll Top 25
Team (1st place votes)
  1. Northwest Missouri (14)
  2.  Fairmont State (1)
  3.  California Baptist
  4.  Queens
  5.  Southern Indiana
  6.  Barry
  7.  Shippensburg
  8.  Tarleton State
       West Liberty
10.  West Texas A&M
11. Arkansas-Monticello
12. Wisconsin-Parkside
13. Wheeling Jesuit
14. Chico State
15. Bellarmine
16.  Southern New Hampshire
17. Lincoln Memorial
18. Western Washington
19. Texas A&M Commerce
20. UC San Diego
21. Delta State
22. Indiana (PA)
23. MSU-Moorhead
24. Limestone
25. Ferris State

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department

Powered by Frankly