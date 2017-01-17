Screaming Eagles rise in the polls

The University of Southern Indiana men's basketball continued its climb up the national rankings, rising to ninth in the NABC Division II Top 25 and fifth in the D2SIDA/Media Top 25. Both national polls reflect games through January 15 and do not include Monday's contest.



The Screaming Eagles are the highest ranked team from the Great Lakes Valley Conference in either poll and are followed by Bellarmine University (15th NABC & D2SIDA) and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside (22nd NABC & 12th D2SIDA) . USI's number five position in the D2SIDA poll is the highest ranking for the Eagles since they were ranked number two nationally January 3, 2012.



USI (16-1, 6-1 GLVC) continues its three-game homestand Thursday at 7:30 p.m. when it plays its third-straight ranked team in UW-Parkside (15-1, 7-0 GLVC). Thursday's USI and UW-Parkside match-up is the annual "White Out Game" with the first 1,000 fans receiving a United Way "LiveUnited" tee-shirt.



NABC/Division II Top 25 (Div. II Official Poll)

Team (1st place votes)

1. Northwest Missouri State (12)

2. Fairmont State, W.Va. (4)

3. Queens, N.C.

4. West Liberty, W.Va.

5. California Baptist

6. Wheeling Jesuit, W.Va.

7. Barry, Fla.

8. Shippensburg, Pa.

9. Southern Indiana

10. Indiana, Pa.

11. Tarleton State, Texas

12. West Texas A&M

13. Kutztown, Pa.

14. Hawai'i Pacific

15. Bellarmine, Ky.

16. Arkansas-Monticello

17. Western Washington

18. UC San Diego

19. Chico State, Calif.

20. San Francisco State, Calif.

21. Fort Lewis, Colo.

22. Wisconsin-Parkside

23. Kentucky Wesleyan

24. Delta State, Miss.

25. Alabama-Huntsville



D2SIDA/Media Poll Top 25

Team (1st place votes)

1. Northwest Missouri (14)

2. Fairmont State (1)

3. California Baptist

4. Queens

5. Southern Indiana

6. Barry

7. Shippensburg

8. Tarleton State

West Liberty

10. West Texas A&M

11. Arkansas-Monticello

12. Wisconsin-Parkside

13. Wheeling Jesuit

14. Chico State

15. Bellarmine

16. Southern New Hampshire

17. Lincoln Memorial

18. Western Washington

19. Texas A&M Commerce

20. UC San Diego

21. Delta State

22. Indiana (PA)

23. MSU-Moorhead

24. Limestone

25. Ferris State

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department