KWC Men finally crack the Top 25

The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team was ranked in the Top 25 of the National Association of Basketball Coaches Poll for the first time this season, as announced on Tuesday. The Panthers, who are 14-2 overall and 3-0 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, were slotted at the No. 23 position in the weekly poll, after receiving votes for four straight weeks.

Kentucky Wesleyan is currently riding a 39-game home winning streak. The Panthers host Davis & Elkins and Alderson Broaddus this week on Thursday and Saturday at the Sportscenter. It will be a fight for the top slot in the conference, as both the Senators and the Battlers are also 3-0 in G-MAC play.

The Panthers are among the top of the ranks in the conference statistics this season. Kentucky Wesleyan leads the G-MAC in scoring offense (89.3 ppg), scoring defense (72.3 ppg), and scoring margin (17.1). Kentucky Wesleyan is tied for 14th in the nation in scoring this year.

Senior guard Ken-Jah Bosley currently ranks second in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference with 18.4 points per game and boasts a .491 field goal percentage, good for fourth in the conference. Nationally, Bosley ranks 55th in free-throw percentage with 86.6%. The Richmond, Ky. native scored a season high 39 points in a victor over Kentucky State in mid-November.

Fellow senior guard Jordan Jacks also broke into the national rankings, coming in 27th with a field-goal percentage of 61.1%. He also sits in 55th in total field goals made with 110. In the G-MAC, Jacks sits in third in scoring with 17.6 points per game, and second in rebound with 8.7 per game. His .614 field goal percentage is good for first in the conference. The Douglasville, Ga. native has posted five double-doubles on the season, including 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds against Auburn-Montgomery. Both Bosley and Jacks were named to the Small College Basketball Bevo Francis Award Top 100 Watch List announced by the committee earlier this week.

Courtesy: Kentucky Wesleyan College Sports information Department