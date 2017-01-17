Evansville florist retiring after 64 years

After more than 64 years in the business, an Evansville florist is retiring.

The Flower Shop on Kentucky Avenue has been around for 140 years and is registered as a historical business.

At age 90, Owner Joan Schmitt says it's been more of a hobby than a career, and she's ready to move on. She told us her loyal customers have been calling after hearing the news.

Joann says she wants to use her free time to travel.

The property is for sale and the business will close on January 30.

