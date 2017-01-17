Free ATV training aims to prevent tragedy

There's training going on Tuesday and Wednesday in Warrick County that could prevent a tragedy on an ATV.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources said 21 people died in ATV crashes last year, in Indiana.

"ATVs weren't a part of our lifestyle. It wasn't something we ever did or talk to her about." That's what Ashlee Bruggenschmidt said about her 11-year-old daughter Kate who died on an ATV in 2015.

Even though Kate had never been on an ATV, she still got on one.

"Unfortunately, kids go to other kids houses and they are exposed to ATVs and riding them. They're fun and I think they look like a toy," said Bruggenschmidt.

They can be deadly, though. Kate wasn't wearing a helmet.

Since then, her mom's been on a mission to teach people about ATV safety, and she has plenty of backup from St. Marys, Deaconess Hospital, and the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

"It's one thing when a kid dies of natural causes but when it's from an injury that's completely preventable, it's very heart wrenching and frustrating," said Lynn Herr, the child fatality and injury prevention coordinator for Vanderburgh County Health Department.

"It's been a long time coming and I can't tell you how excited I am for today," said Mary Raley from St. Mary's Medical Center.

Over two days, an expert is explaining important, possibly life-saving information about ATVs.

Part of the ATV safety is learning to wear the right outfit- so wearing a long sleeve, gloves, a helmet, and goggles. Also, choosing the right size ATV that's appropriate to you. But that's just the beginning

"They don't realize that ATVs again are rider active. That means if you're on there, you can't just sit there," said ATV expert Mike Klumpp.

Mike Klumpp is an instructor at Oklahoma State University. He travels the world sharing safety tips. Mike said he sees it all the time- riders making simple mistakes.

"You got to move your body weight. You have to use your body to stand up, sit down, shift your weight to the left and to the right, forwards, backwards. And again, ATVs are designed primarily for one person only," said Klumpp.

Mike is passing on his knowledge to 50 trainers in the Tri-state.

"Our goal is to make sure they know as they go back out in their community and with their friends, that they're going to be that role model for other young people their age too," said Klumpp.

We hope with these 50 trainers that we're going to have today, we're going to be able to put people in all parts of the community and the school system and clubs and organizations," said Raley.

And hopefully, see the number of ATV-related deaths decrease in 2017.

