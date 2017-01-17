St. Wendel School closed Tuesday due to 'major water leak'

St. Wendel School will be closed Tuesday.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Evansville, the closing is due to a plumbing issue that has left the school without water.

SAINT WENDEL CATHOLIC SCHOOL AND PRESCHOOL ARE CLOSED TODAY TUESDAY, JAN. 17TH DUE TO A MAJOR WATER LEAK AND BUSTED PIPES! pic.twitter.com/PuF9CHcSFh — StWendelSchool (@StWendelSchool) January 17, 2017

Classes are expected to resume Wednesday.

