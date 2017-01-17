Pair in jail after wild, high-speed chase in Huntingburg

Huntingburg police arrested two men who led them on a high-speed chase on the north side of town.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, Ricardo Herrera, and a passenger, Adolfo Hernandez, are in the Dubois County Jail on several charges.

The chase started when two officers saw a car driving nearly 40 miles per hour over the speed limit Monday night on North Van Buren Street. The car took off north when officers tried to pull it over.

Police say the chase eventually reached 231, near the WITZ station, where Herrera turned the car around and headed back toward Huntingburg. During that, they almost hit an ISP Trooper cruiser involved in the chase.

Police set up spike strips near Phoenix Drive, which deflated three of the car's tires, but it continued driving until its last tire blew out and it crashed into the Spudz-N-Stuff.

Police say Herrera tried to run away, but officers caught both him and Hernandez. They are in the Dubois County Jail and are facing several charges.

There were two other passengers, but they were released after questioning.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.