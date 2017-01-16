Screaming Eagles suffer first loss of the season

Without volunteers, pulling of the biggest golf championship in the Tri-State wouldn't be possible.More >>
In Henderson, a Chicago-based real estate consulting firm spoke with members of the community regarding a possible multi-sport complex in the city. Several possible plans were discussed, including both indoor and outdoor venues suitable for baseball, football, soccer, and basketball.More >>
Republican Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave speaks out after the chairman of the Republican party asks her to resign.More >>
A Reitz High School senior is Youth Services Youth of the Year. Abby Mueller was just one of eleven students nominated and honored this morning.More >>
A former blighted property will soon become something completely new. It's a project five years in the making.More >>
A deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers that caught fire left parts of I-10 closed for about six hours Wednesday. Louisiana State Police reported at least one person was killed in the crash on I-10 East near LA 415 in Port Allen around 5:30 p.m.More >>
Bessemer police confirm 19-month-old Moriah Rudolph has been found in Alabaster and she is safe. The suspect, Jimmy Lee Wells, of Bessemer is in custody.More >>
