Screaming Eagles suffer first loss of the season

The 10th-ranked University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team went cold from long distance and lost to ninth-ranked Bellarmine University, 78-70, Monday evening at the Physical Activities Center. USI sees its record go to 16-1 overall and 6-1 in the GLVC, while Bellarmine goes to 14-3, 6-1 GLVC.



The Screaming Eagles struggled out of the gate and trailing from the first bucket. USI shot 34.4 percent (11-32) from the field in the opening 20 minutes, 21.4 percent from beyond the arc (3-14).



The Eagles battled back from 10 point deficits twice and pulled to within three points four times, but was never able to get the equalizer or the lead.



In the second half, USI continued to struggle as Bellarmine increased the halftime lead to as many as 13 points twice, 64-51 and 67-54. The Eagles tried to rally, cutting the deficit to four, 74-70, with 53 second left, but could not get any closer as the Knights closed out the 78-74 final.



Overall as a team, the Eagles could not get things going from long range, posting a 24.0 percentage from beyond the arc (6-25), but won the battle on the boards, 32-29.



USI had four players reach double-digits, led by the 17-point performance by senior guard Jeril Taylor (Louisville, Kentucky). Junior forward Julius Rajala (Finland) and sophomore guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) followed with 12 points each, while senior guard Bobo Drummond (Peoria, Illinois) rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points.



The Eagles continue their three-game homestand Thursday at 7:30 p.m. when they host the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The Rangers took over first in the GLVC East Division tonight with a 71-66 victory over Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois, and watched their record got to 15-1 overall and 7-0 in the GLVC.



USI leads the all-time series with UW-Parkside, 28-12, and has a 16-6 advantage at the PAC. The Rangers took the only meeting of 2015-16, 70-67, in Somers, Wisconsin. Eagles' Drummond led USI in last year's loss with 22 points.



Lewis, who went to 11-5 overall and 6-0 in the GLVC, is the final visitor in USI's homestand Saturday at 3:15 p.m. The USI-Lewis game is the annual Military Appreciation Game for USI. Tickets are free to veterans with proof of service and their guests.

