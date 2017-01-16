Hanson man attempting world record: 7 marathons, 7 days, 7 continents

One former Kentucky smoker would have gone to the ends of the Earth to quick smoking.

As it turns out, he is, literally.

It's been several years since marathon runner Dave Jones ran away from his addiction. For years, he smoked two packs a day and had little energy. One weekend he had enough. He threw out the cigarettes and developed a new addiction: working out.

His workout space looks more like a trophy room. Medals and bibs from two dozen marathons and several full ironman races now hang on the walls. After running four marathons in four states in four days last month, he's raising the bar. On Friday, he's flying to Australia where he'll begin running seven marathons on seven continents in seven days in a race called the Triple 7 Quest. "I hoped the next day as soon as I knew that was something that was out there to be done and that had never been done before I was all in,” said Jones.

Jones says the time zone changes will buy him extra time to sleep, rest, and hydrate as he flies to each continent. On Monday, he is packing nutritional powder, running clothes, shoes, and trying to leave his nerves behind.

“If I miss a connection or if I get held up customs, or if I don't land because the weather is bad than I don't get to do that race and the seven continents is blown,” said Jones

Jones is hoping to set a world record by completing the race. His likelihood of setting at least one is very good, provided weather in Antarctica cooperates.

Click here to follow his trip through his online blog.

