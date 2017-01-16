EPD investigating reported stabbing

A man says he ended up in the hospital because someone stabbed him in the back.

Evansville police responded Monday night to a fight happening in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Park Drive.

They found a man with several injuries, who told them he had been jumped by three or four male subjects, who left the scene before officers arrived. He then told officers he got in a fight with his ex-girlfriend and her daughter.

He was taken to St. Mary's and is expected to be okay.

