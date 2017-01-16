Lady Eagles fall to Bellarmine

Despite getting a career-high 30 points from senior guard Tanner Marcum (New Albany, Indiana), University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball could not hang on to a late lead as No. 4 Bellarmine University handed the Screaming Eagles an 88-83 setback in a battle for first place in the Great Lakes Valley Conference East Division Monday evening at the Physical Activities Center.

USI (14-3, 6-1 GLVC) led 74-71 with just over four minutes to play when the Knights went on a decisive 9-0 run to take a six-point lead with less two minutes on the clock.

The Eagles trailed 82-76 with less than a minute to play and 84-78 with 45 seconds to play. Marcum hit 3-of-4 free throws in the next 21 seconds to cut USI’s deficit to just three points; then scored a jumper following a Bellarmine turnover to get the Eagles to within one (84-83) with 21 seconds remaining.

USI had a chance to tie the game with 14 seconds left following a pair of Bellarmine free throws, but Marcum, who was heavily guarded, could not get a shot off as USI coughed the ball up with less than five seconds on the clock. Senior guard Kelsey Adwell hit two free throws with less than a second to play to ensure the victory for the Knights.

Marcum sparked the Eagles throughout a contest that featured five ties and eight lead changes. She had 11 points in the opening period as USI overcame a 5-0 deficit to build a 17-9 lead with just over a minute to play in the period.

Bellarmine (15-1, 7-0 GLVC), however, scored seven straight points to get to within one heading into the second frame. USI led by four with just under seven minutes to play in the second quarter, but a 10-0 Bellarmine run put the Eagles in a six-point hole with four minutes to play in the half.

Junior guard Randa Harshbarger (Philo, Illinois) hit a pair of buckets as USI closed the gap to just two; but the Eagles failed to score for the final 2:40 of the half as Bellarmine took a 32-28 lead into the break. Harshbarger’s three-pointer two minutes into the third quarter tied the contest at 36, while back-to-back layups by senior forward Hannah Wascher (Rantoul, Illinois) put USI up 40-36.

USI led by as many as five points in the third quarter and 59-57 heading into the final period. The two teams traded buckets early in the final quarter, but a three-pointer by junior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) staked USI its largest lead of the period (68-64) with just under eight to play.

In addition to Marcum’s 30 points and six rebounds, USI also got 15 points and three assists from Harshbarger as well as 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks from Wascher. Grooms added 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks before fouling out with just under two minutes to play.

Junior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) also added eight points, nine rebounds, and two blocks for the Eagles, who shot 50.8 percent (31-61) from the field and out-rebounded the Knights, 39-28.

Senior guard Whitney Hartlage had 17 points and four steals to pace the Knights, who also shot 50.0 percent (30-60) from the field.

USI returns to action Thursday when it hosts the University of Wisconsin-Parkside at the PAC.

