USI Lady Eagles vs Bellarmine extended highlights

The USI Lady Eagles (14-2) took on Bellarmine (14-1), who are led by former USI player and coach, Chancellor Dugan.

With Bellarmine leading 86-83 late in the game, USI had one last chance to tie the game and send it into overtime. But the Knights play tough defense, and the Eagles never get a shot off and end up turning it over.

Head coach Rick Stein and his Lady Eagles suffer its first conference loss, 88-83.

