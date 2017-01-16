Evansville firefighter hurt in crash still recovering one year later

For the first time, we are hearing from an Evansville firefighter, who was seriously hurt in a car crash, one year ago Monday.

Beth Csukas was driving on Interstate 69 near Bloomington when her truck slid on a patch of ice and crashed into another vehicle. She suffered a serious brain injury from that crash.

14 News spoke with Csukas, via Facetime, from an apartment in Indianapolis. That apartment is where she spends much of her time these days as she continues therapy.

"I don't remember everything that happened but, ta-dah! I'm here now," said Csukas.

Some say her recovery is nothing less than a miracle. That is because, shortly after the crash, doctors told her family that she might not wake up from a coma, and if she did, she probably would never walk or talk again. She did both.

"I still have some issues with my voice and my vision, but other than that, I'm doing fine," said Csukas.

She is doing so well, that she was even able to spread some holiday cheer at her firehouse as a way to say thank you to her co-workers for their support.

"I decorated their Christmas tree at their firehouse," explained Csukas. "I made them put one up last year, so I had to do it again this year."

This upcoming weekend, Csukas will make another appearance in Evansville. She is set to drop the puck at an Evansville Hoses Hockey game.

"I might drop it, I might throw it, I don't know," joked Csukas.

But one thing Csukas says she does know, is that she couldn't have come this far without the support of her family, friends, and community.

Csukas admits she still has a way to go, but her goal has never wavered. That goal, to get back into that firehouse and get back to the job she loves.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.