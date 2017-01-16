Beckerle family searching for answers on Aleah's 20th Birthday

It's been six long months since Aleah Beckerle went missing, and on her 20th birthday, family, friends and law enforcement still looking for answers.

Just one day before Aleah's 20th birthday, The EPD Crime Scene Unit searched a wooded area, off S. Weinbach under the I-69 overpass, for any clues as to where Aleah Beckerle may be.

This comes after the family received a tip saying she might be in that location, once searched before.

The family celebrated her birthday a little early over the weekend at Saint Lucas Church because they knew her actual birthday would be a tough day for them.

"If anybody knows anything please call it in, call family, call our private investigator, call the We-Tip line," Aleah's Grandmother Kacy Beckerle said. "We are still desperate to bring her home."

In the search on Sunday afternoon, detectives determined some bones found in the area were from a deer.

Authorities take every tip in this case very serious. If you know anything at all, you're asked to contact police.

