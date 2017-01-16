Authorities searching for convicted killer

A search is underway for a convicted killer out of Gibson County.

Princeton police tell us 35-year-old David Zimmerman violated his probation and disappeared after serving time for shooting and killing a man in 2005, and the family of the man he killed are desperate to put Zimmerman back in jail. They say Zimmerman isn't done doing his time.

Over the weekend, Wade Vore's family posted a $500 reward, hoping to catch the attention of anyone who might know where Zimmerman is. That reward quickly grew to $2,000.

Zimmerman served just under 5 years on an involuntary manslaughter charge for killing Vore. Court records show, Zimmerman was transferred to the Gibson County Jail in 2010 and placed on a work-release program.

But, he violated his probation multiple times and was sentenced to in-home monitoring. At a December hearing, his attorney told the judge he tried to contact Zimmerman but never heard back.

"This was a plea agreement. He agreed to this. He needs to go back in jail and serve the rest of his time out." says Wade's mother, Kay Vore.

Vore's family tells us, if you know where Zimmerman is, you can report him and still remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.