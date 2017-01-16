Multiple shootings, report of theft in Warrick Co. makes for busy weekend for law enforcement

Many residents in the South Broadview neighborhood in Newburgh are on high alert after multiple people reported windows being shot out with BB guns this past weekend. Now authorities are trying to figure out who and what is behind it.

South Broadview is normally a quiet neighborhood but this past weekend, it was anything but. Law enforcement took at least 8 reports over the weekend.

We're learning, most of the targeted vehicles were parked, but one man said a BB went through his window while he was driving.

"I'm driving down a side road as I always do, and I had my music up as I always do and I see my window shatter and go on my dashboard and my first thought was to gun it, just to go to get away," Resident Jeff Neece said.

That's just what he did. As soon as Jeff got home he tells 14 News he called 911, come to find out. He wasn't the only one in that situation. There were 7 other reports similar to his.

Just last night in a nearby area, authorities also say 3 vehicles were stolen. 1 at Parkplace Retirement Living and the other 2 off Oshkosh Dr in Newburgh. 1 of the vehicles has since been recovered in Evansville.

Authorities say the BB gun reports might be related because they happened so close to each other, but aren't sure about the stolen vehicles.

