ISTEP to expand number of questions

The Indiana Department of Education is adding an extra set of questions to the ISTEP test this year.

A student won't know which questions count, and which ones don't. The department of education doesn't want a student answering a question differently if they know it won't hurt their grade.

It is not clear yet how many extra questions they'll tack on. Students in grades 3-8 are required to take the ISTEP. Only 10th graders take the test in high school.

The extra questions won't actually count toward a student's final grade on the ISTEP. The Department of education is using them for research purposes only.

