Packed crowd on-hand for NAACP CEO's speech during MLK luncheon

This year's Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon at USI was sold out and even had some guests standing in the doorways to hear the message from NAACP president and CEO Cornell Brooks.

The luncheon is meant to encourage and inspire students and members of the community to continue working for racial equality, and Brooks did just that.

He talked about the role of Dr. King in the present day. Brooks also spoke of the age of social media and its role in the civil rights movement.

"We're at a point now where, in the midst of the twitter age civil rights movement we need to here a prophetic voice, that voice being the voice of Dr. King and so his message resonates today particularly when it comes to how we value one another," said Brooks.

Brooks says Dr. King's message is as important today as it was during the Civil Rights movement.

"Not only am I student here at the University, but also I'm an African American student here at the university so I try to inspire not only other African American students but also other student across the board to continue to live a life that's pleasing towards others, not only to do well but excel, that 's how I plan on continuing Dr. King's legacy", said USI freshman, Trevion McFarland.

