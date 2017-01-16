Sandefur Training Center closes Owensboro location

The Hugh Sandefur Training Center is closing its Owensboro location.

The non-profit adult day learning center provides training for adults with intellectual disabilities.

The board made the decision a few weeks ago to close down here in February and consolidate all programs to their Henderson location, which is also home to the main office.

Executive Director Julie Wischer says the center transformed this program to make it more person-centered, but with that came more expenses. The board hopes to use the money saved from closing the Owensboro location to strengthen the program in Henderson.

Wischer says all participants are welcome to come to Henderson, but they are working with each family to make sure everyone has a place to go.

Wischer says the plan is to close on February 10, but if they still have participants that need a place to go, they will stay open until everyone is taken care of.

