Aces Full-court Press: Head coach Marty Simmons - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Aces Full-court Press: Head coach Marty Simmons

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(UE Athletics) (UE Athletics)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

On this edition of the Aces Full-court Press, the bench boss Marty Simmons joins the conversation to talk about the good and the bad moments from the previous game and how is preparing his squad for the next game.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly