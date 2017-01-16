Aces Full-court Press: Sr. guard Jaylon Brown - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Aces Full-court Press: Sr. guard Jaylon Brown

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(UE Athletics) (UE Athletics)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

On this edition of the Aces Full-court Press, senior guard Jaylon Brown talks about the upcoming game and what he took away from the teams previous game.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly