Gas station clerk charged with rape

A clerk at an Evansville gas station is charged with rape.

Police say the victim was a customer at the Phillips 66 on North Main Street around 3:30 Monday morning.

They say she was showing pictures of her grandchildren to the clerk, Harpret Signh, 24, when he pulled her into the back room and forced her into a sex act.

Police say Singh told them it was consensual, but later admitted he lost control.

They say he told them, "I did wrong. She did wrong. She hugged me. She kissed me ... She aggravated me to do what I did."

Police say Singh told them he has taken customers in the back room to have sex with them at least four different times.

He said he was also accused of making sexual advances towards a girl under the age of 18, while working at the store. Officers could not find a record of that complaint.

Singh is charged with rape, sexual battery, and criminal confinement.

