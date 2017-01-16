Suspected thief caught in the act

A suspected thief was caught in the act in Daviess County.

Sheriff's deputies and state troopers were called to a burglary in progress at First Church of God off State Route 554, just south of Owensboro.

Church members say while unloading supplies they noticed a man dressed in black inside the church grabbing items. They say he took off out the backdoor.

An investigation led authorities to a nearby home. Inside they found Michael Wilson and the stolen items.

The 34-year-old was arrested and faces several charges, including burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

