GLVC conference tourney to return to Ford Center

The Ford Center will play host to a NCAA basketball tournament again.

After a successful two-year run at the Ford Center, the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) was forced to move its post-season basketball tournament elsewhere. Two years later, one of the premier college basketball conferences is coming back to town.

On Monday, GLVC commissioner Jim Naumovich, Evansville Sports Corporation Executive Director Jason Sands, and Deaconess Health Systems CEO Linda White announced that Deaconess is back as well, as the tournament sponsor.

"What they do and how they give back to the community, Deaconess is one of the shining examples, really allows us to go after bigger events because we can show these other national governing bodies that this community supports events," Sands explained.

"What we try to do for our neutral site championship is to enhance the experience for our student-athletes and that begins with the venue," said Naumovich. "So to play at the Ford Center is truly special. To have the support of Deaconess Health Systems and the other corporations in town that help us with the event. The Evansville Sports Corporation, the University of Southern Indiana, there's a lot of things that make the return back to Evansville special for us this year."

Tickets are on sale for the tournament, which runs from March 2-5, earlier Monday.

