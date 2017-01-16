Taylor earns 4th Player of the Week honor

For the fourth time in 2016-17, University of Southern Indiana senior guard Jeril Taylor (Louisville, Kentucky) has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week. Taylor earned the honor for the fourth time this season by averaging 32.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game on the road versus Truman State University and Quincy University.



Taylor set USI single-game records of 50 points in a game and 35 points in a half in the victory over Truman. He also tied a USI single-game record for three-point field goal percentage by hitting nine-of-nine from the beyond the arc.



The four GLVC Player of the Week awards are the most by a Screaming Eagle in a single season since former USI All-American and GLVC Player of the Year Chris Thompson won the honor four times in 2005-06.



Taylor and the 10th-ranked Eagles resume 2016-17 GLVC action tonight at the Physical Activities Center when they host ninth-ranked Bellarmine University for a 7:30 p.m. contest. The USI-Bellarmine match-up begins a three-game homestand for the Eagles.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department