Pair of Panthers on prolific watch list

Two members of the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team earned spots on the Small College Basketball Bevo Francis Award Top 100 Watch List as announced by the selection committee on Sunday. Ken-Jah Bosley and Jordan Jacks were chosen to the elite group that consists of the best men’s basketball players in the nation competing in NCAA Div. II, NCAA Div. III, NAIA Div. I, NAIA Div. II, USCAA and NCCAA.

The committee chose the elite group from over 1,100 colleges and universities, taking into consideration individual statistics, previous awards, milestones and team success. The list currently sits at 100 players, and will be narrowed down to 50 on Feb. 15.

Bevo Francis, whom the award is named after, played at Rio Grande College, now the University of Rio Grande, for the 1952-53 and 1953-54 seasons. The season prior to his arrival, the Redmen, now the Red Storm, had gone 4-19. During his two seasons at Rio Grande, Bevo became the most popular basketball player in the world, ultimately helping the school avoid bankruptcy. Bevo led the Redmen to a perfect 39-0 record his first year, scoring 1,954 and averaging 50.1 points per game.

Senior guard Ken-Jah Bosley currently ranks second in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference with 18.4 points per game and boasts a .491 field goal percentage, good for fourth in the conference. Nationally, Bosley ranks 55th in free-throw percentage with 86.6%. The Richmond, Ky. native scored a season high 39 points in a victor over Kentucky State in mid-November.

Fellow senior guard Jordan Jacks also broke into the national rankings, coming in 27th with a field-goal percentage of 61.1%. He also sits in 55th in total field goals made with 110. In the G-MAC, Jacks sits in third in scoring with 17.6 points per game, and second in rebound with 8.7 per game. His .614 field goal percentage is good for first in the conference. The Douglasville, Ga. native has posted five double-doubles on the season, including 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds against Auburn-Montgomery.

Bosley and Jacks have helped lead the Panthers to a 14-2 season, posting 12 straight wins. Kentucky Wesleyan also has a 39 home game winning streak, dating back to November of 2014. The Panthers have a crucial week coming up, hosting two G-MAC games on Thursday and Saturday. Happy Osborne’s squad is one of three teams in the G-MAC that is undefeated in conference play. The other two teams, Davis & Elkins and Alderson Broaddus, both come to Owensboro this week.

Courtesy: Kentucky Wesleyan College Athletics