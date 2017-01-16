Schnuck's hit with product shortage after St. Louis storms delay delivery

Shelves at Schnuck's supermarkets in Evansville are looking bare.

Schnuck's had trouble getting their inventory restocked after warning signs of ice storms hit their stores in St. Louis. That's why trucks were delayed in getting to the six stores here in Evansville.

Signs are posted inside of Schnuck's to warn customers of product shortages. More than 70% of the franchise's stores are in St. Louis.

Truckers also had to comply with travel limits set by the department of transportation before coming to Evansville.

"They were a little low on paper products toilet paper and paper towels there were some empty spaces," said shopper John Staton. "I'm sure it's a problem, you can't sell it if you don't have it."

Schnuck's released a statement earlier on Monday, saying trucks are back on the road, delivering fresh products that should arrive later on Monday.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.