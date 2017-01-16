Schnuck's hit with product shortage after St. Louis storms delay delivery

In Henderson, a Chicago-based real estate consulting firm spoke with members of the community regarding a possible multi-sport complex in the city. Several possible plans were discussed, including both indoor and outdoor venues suitable for baseball, football, soccer, and basketball.More >>
Republican Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave speaks out after the chairman of the Republican party asks her to resign.More >>
A Reitz High School senior is Youth Services Youth of the Year. Abby Mueller was just one of eleven students nominated and honored this morning.More >>
A former blighted property will soon become something completely new. It's a project five years in the making.More >>
The Princeton Country Club property now has new ownership. The decision was made at a board meeting this evening.More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of at least one vehicle on fire on I-10 near LA 415 (Lobdell).More >>
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.More >>
