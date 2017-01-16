What are the most popular Netflix original shows in the Tri-State?

Companies like Netflix and Amazon are keeping a close eye on what we're watching while they invest in more original content.

Recently, Netflix announced plans to create half of its own content in the next few years.

So what are people watching in the Tri-State?

Cabletv.com identified each state’s favorite show by compiling a list of all the original Netflix content, and then analyzing state data from Google Trends in 2016. Movies, children’s shows, continuations (series aired previously on another network), and limited, one-time specials were all excluded from the map.

In Indiana, the top Netflix original show is Marvel's Daredevil.

In Kentucky, the top Netflix original show is Orange is the New Black.

In Illinois, the top Netflix original show is Marvel's Jessica Jones.

