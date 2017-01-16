Henderson man charged with theft - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Henderson man charged with theft

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Rian Chambers (Source: Henderson County Detention Center) Rian Chambers (Source: Henderson County Detention Center)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson man is in jail on a theft charge.  

Police say 42-year old Rian Chambers cashed a $670 check from Small Impressions Childcare.  The account had been inactive for more than a year. 

Officers say Chambers told them the check was for work he had completed for the business. 

We're told similar checks have been passed in Evansville.  

Chambers is charged with theft by deception and cold checks.  He's in the Henderson County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly