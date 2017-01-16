Father, two sons facing burglary charges in Henderson

Three men are facing burglary charges in Henderson.

Police say 49-year-old Scott Hardsock and his two sons, 23-year-old Jess and 26-year-old Jeffrey Hardsock, are accused of stealing items from a family member's home.

Officers arrested Jesse and Jeffery. Scott Hardsock was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

All three are charged with burglary.

