Volunteers needed for Arc of Evansville's "The Really Big Show"

The Arc of Evansville is in need of volunteers to help with its annual fundraiser, "The Really Big Show."

The event will take place on Saturday, February 11 at 7 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza.

Volunteer opportunities range from making decorations to helping with the reception following the show.

For more information or to volunteer, click here, or contact Jennifer Jones, Special Events & Volunteer Coordinator, at 812-428-4500 ext. 307.

"The Really Big Luau Show" will be the fifteenth show produced to support The Arc of Evansville and will be hosted again by 14 First Alert Chief Meteorologist, Jeff Lyons, along with Marc Scott.

Tickets for the show are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and younger. Click here to order tickets or call 1-800-745-3000.

Net proceeds from the show benefit the areas of greatest need at The Arc of Evansville, a non-profit agency dedicated to helping individuals with disabilities in achieving their full potential.

