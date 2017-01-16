Car crashes through wall of Huntingburg business

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed through the wall of a Huntingburg business.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday just off Chest St. at the OFS plant.

Huntingburg Police searching for the driver responsible for crashing into this wall at the OFS plant over the weekend.. pic.twitter.com/AdMrV2hV3Y — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) January 16, 2017

Police say a car came across 19th St. from CR 400 W. and crashed completely through a wall on the side of the plant. The crash caused debris to fly across the inside. It also caused damage to equipment.

While officers were at the scene they say the owner of the car showed up for the vehicle, but police say they are still investigating who was actually driving the car during the crash. They are also looking into who the passengers were, if any.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Huntingburg Police Department.

