MLK Day commemorated in Owensboro with annual march

Music filled Frederica Street in Owensboro as dozens marched from Owensboro High School to Brescia University on Monday morning for a special Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

The annual walk brought many in the community together, including local organizations, churches, police officers, and children.

The group is singing as they march right into Brescia. pic.twitter.com/yXLnKRVeY8 — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) January 16, 2017

Those who marched say they do this to help spread a message of love and acceptance in western Kentucky.

Look at all of the people who showed up today. They walked from Owensboro HS to Brescia. pic.twitter.com/askEYWOnKR — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) January 16, 2017

After the walk, everyone gathered in a lecture hall at Brescia to continue to celebrate the great civil rights leader.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.