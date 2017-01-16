MLK Day commemorated in Owensboro with annual march - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

MLK Day commemorated in Owensboro with annual march

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Annual MLK Day march in Owensboro Annual MLK Day march in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Music filled Frederica Street in Owensboro as dozens marched from Owensboro High School to Brescia University on Monday morning for a special Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

The annual walk brought many in the community together, including local organizations, churches, police officers, and children. 

Those who marched say they do this to help spread a message of love and acceptance in western Kentucky.

After the walk, everyone gathered in a lecture hall at Brescia to continue to celebrate the great civil rights leader. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly