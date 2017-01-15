Mt. Vernon Fire Dept. dedicates new fire truck to former chief

Leonard Kuhn dedicated 23 years of service to the Mount Vernon Fire Department but passed away in 2013.

On Sunday, Mount Vernon fire officials dedicated a brand new truck in his honor.

"He is really a hero to myself and everyone in the department," Mount Vernon Fire Chief Wes Dixon said. "We are glad to name this truck after him."

The truck will take the place of an old fire truck that hadn't been replaced in 20 years. Along with its special meaning, it's a little bit different than the other three operating trucks.

It can hold up to 1,000 gallons of water, has more storage space and roll over protection. The truck cost 590,000 dollars.

The department spent four years customizing the truck and an additional year of actually putting it together, but one thing remained.

"The truck changed and had many different incarnations, but the one thing that stayed the same in our minds, it was going to be named the Leonard L. Kuhn," Dixon said.

The department had the truck since the first week of December and has already put it to use. Fire officials say it's been on about 75 runs so far.

In honor of Leonard Kuhn's birthday, the department waited until Sunday, January 15, to have the ceremony. Per request of Leonard's widow Una Kuhn.

"I thought it was a wonderful tribute to him, and he was very involved in his work and was very conscientiousness of everything, so yeah it means a lot to me," Una Kuhn said. "I am sure he is looking down here today."

