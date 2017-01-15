Mt. Vernon Fire Dept. dedicates new fire truck to former chief

It was all about the Tropicana Pro-Am Wednesday at Victoria National as we continue to lead up to the first round of the United Leasing and Finance championship.More >>
There's an update on plans to restore the former Siegel's building in downtown Evansville.More >>
It was a full day on Wednesday for the Pro-Am at the United Leasing and Finance Championship. It's a day to mix up those who have professional experience with those who might not expect to birdie at Victoria National anytime soon.More >>
A gas station owner discovered a loophole in an Indiana law regulating the sale of cold beer, igniting a fierce legislative battle involving the state's powerful liquor store lobby.More >>
According to KSP, 28-year-old Andrea K. Conrad was arrested Tuesday by troopers after a vehicle pursuit in Hopkins County ended in a collision.More >>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.More >>
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.More >>
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."More >>
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>
A witness says the man told her the dog was suffering and needed to be killed right away.More >>
