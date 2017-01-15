Two-vehicle crash sends three people to hospital

A new I-69 bridge linking Evansville and Henderson will happen. The question now is -- where to build it.More >>
Victoria National culinary crews have been at it for several weeks now getting ready to feed the amount of people this tournament brings in every year.
An arrest has been made in the shooting that killed one person and hospitalized another victim over the weekend.
A long time coming...is what many volunteer firefighters are saying Tuesday after Henderson County's Fiscal Court passed its final reading of an ordinance to beef up volunteer fire department funding. Over a dozen VFD members packed the courtroom in downtown Henderson Tuesday morning, anxious to hear the court's final decision. You could hear the sighs of relief across the room once it passed. The ordinance makes it law that all county property owners will pay ...
An Owensboro business is in for a big makeover after winning $50,000 in the KeeFORCE Xtreme Business Makeover contest.
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.
