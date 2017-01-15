Two-vehicle crash sends three people to hospital

A two-vehicle crash sent three people to the hospital.

It happened around 1:45 on Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 41 and Kentucky 425.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle driven by Jackie Thompson and another driven by James Wilkerson collided.

Three people in Thompson's vehicle were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

One of the passengers had to be cut from the vehicle.

There's no word on Wilkerson's condition.

