Family of Wayne Co. baby who passed away speaks about loss

Vaida Scott passed away earlier in the week from RSV. She was one of the youngest ever to be diagnosed with Myelomonocytic Leukemia, a rare form of bone cancer. She eventually would beat that cancer.

She was getting used to normal life at home with her family until she started coughing and showing cold-like symptoms. She had been through enough already, beating a rare form of leukemia, and having her spleen removed and both of her legs amputated.

"It was that feeling of we're done we did it we don't have to worry anymore," says her father Chris.

Their oncologist said it was supposed to be something they could treat at home, but her condition worsened, and she was rushed back to the St. Louis Children's hospital, the same place where she got her chemo treatment that saved her life.

Doctors quickly knew that this had nothing to do with cancer.

"RSV does not discriminate even though my child did go through cancer, at that time she was a 20-month-year-old baby," said Felicia, her mother.

The doctors told them her brain was herniating, leaving her brain-dead. By that Sunday, the doctors had to deliver them the fate that they had avoided since Vaida was born.

"Once the brain is damaged like like that, there's no coming back," Chris said.

What happened next was their choice.

"The only thing keeping her alive was all the machines she was hooked up to," Chris said. "It was up to us after that whether we wanted to hold her and decide when we would let her go."

Felicia and Chris wanted to be there to say their final goodbyes.

"I slept with my nose against her face that night and I held her hands until she passed away," Felicia said.

Vaida was only 20 months old. Her presence only graced their lives for a short period of time, some of the best 20 months of their life.

"My daughter had cancer, and she was a bilateral amputee, and she was still just the happiest kid you would have ever seen," Felicia said.

