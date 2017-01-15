EPD: Evidence collected during search for Aleah Beckerle determined to be deer bones

One of Aleah's grandmothers told us the family received a tip regarding the area around 3500 South Weinbach, under the I69 overpass (WFIE)

EPD crime scene unit wrapped up their search in a wooded area after the Beckerle family received a tip Saturday morning that sent them back to the area.

Aleah Beckerle is a 20-year-old woman who has been missing since July. She cannot walk, talk, or feed herself. She requires medications and suffers from severe seizures.

We were on the scene as Evansville Police crime techs collected evidence around 3 p.m. after family members of Aleah Beckerle called to report some suspicious findings.

One of Aleah's grandmothers told us the family received a tip regarding the area around 3500 South Weinbach, under the I69 overpass. The grandmother says they reported the tip to EPD. The grandmother and several other searches came out to the area Sunday afternoon to look around.

The family says they found what looked like deer bones. However, they also found other bones nearby that they couldn't identify, so they reported the findings to EPD detectives.

Back in September, EPD detectives searched this same area. Detectives say the evidence recovered from that search were dog bones.

Searchers looking for Aleah Beckerle near Weinbach/ I 69 today found several bones. An anthropologist determined the bones were from a deer. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) January 16, 2017

According to EPD, an anthropologist determined the bones were from a deer.

