EPD: Evidence collected during search for Aleah Beckerle determined to be deer bones

A new I-69 bridge linking Evansville and Henderson will happen. The question now is -- where to build it.More >>
Victoria National culinary crews have been at it for several weeks now getting ready to feed the amount of people this tournament brings in every year.More >>
An arrest has been made in the shooting that killed one person and hospitalized another victim over the weekend.More >>
A long time coming...is what many volunteer firefighters are saying Tuesday after Henderson County's Fiscal Court passed its final reading of an ordinance to beef up volunteer fire department funding. Over a dozen VFD members packed the courtroom in downtown Henderson Tuesday morning, anxious to hear the court's final decision. You could hear the sighs of relief across the room once it passed. The ordinance makes it law that all county property owners will pay ...More >>
An Owensboro business is in for a big makeover after winning $50,000 in the KeeFORCE Xtreme Business Makeover contest.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.More >>
The search for Steve Stephens is over. According to Pennsylvania State Police Steve Stephens was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound in white Ford Fusion on Buffalo Road.More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Medics declared the two women dead at the scene.More >>
A family in Poplar Bluff, MO got quite the surprise after Tabitha Schroeder tricked them into what they thought was a new video challenge.More >>
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.More >>
