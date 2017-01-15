IU cleans up turnover trouble, takes down Rutgers

James Blackmon Jr. scored 16 points and OG Anunoby had 11 points and seven steals Sunday to lead Indiana past Rutgers 76-57.

It was the Hoosiers (12-6, 2-3 Big Ten) second win in six games.

Corey Sanders scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half and C.J. Gettys added 12 points and seven rebounds for Rutgers (11-8, 0-6), which has lost seven straight overall and five in a row to Indiana.

The Scarlet Knights didn't make it easy early, though.

They jumped to a 15-6 lead just 6:34 into the game before watching Indiana roar back with a 20-3 run. After another Rutgers basket, the Hoosiers scored 10 straight points to make it 37-23 with 4:23 left.

After being plagued by turnovers in the four previous losses, Indiana had only two in the first 16 minutes, finished with 11.

Meanwhile, they forced 21, 14 courtesy of steals and wound up with a 33-10 advantage in points off turnovers.

