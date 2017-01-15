Man arrested after family argument escalates

An Evansville man was taken into custody on Saturday after law enforcement officials respond to a fight in progress between family members.

Justin Swart, 31-years-old, of Evansville, was in the midst of an argument over vehicle parts with a family member when the situation began to escalate. According to the sheriff's office, he grabbed a handgun from his bedroom and began waving it around as he made his way to the front porch.

Swart then fired the gun from the front porch in front of family members, according to the press release. The report goes on to state that he gave up the gun, but then grabbed a family member by the throat and began to strangle the person.

Swart left the scene prior to the deputies arrival, but was found one street over from where the incident took place.

He's charged with: Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm; Battery- Domestic in the Presence of a Child Under 16; Battery- Strangulation; Neglect of a Dependent.

