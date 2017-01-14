Aleah Beckerle's family gather for emotional birthday celebration

The man behind a controversial arrest in Evansville has been sentenced.More >>
The man behind a controversial arrest in Evansville has been sentenced.More >>
The aunt of 21-year-old Aaron Jennings, the victim who was shot outside of The Pony on Saturday, says her nephew was here this weekend and the victim of a random shooting.More >>
The aunt of 21-year-old Aaron Jennings, the victim who was shot outside of The Pony on Saturday, says her nephew was here this weekend and the victim of a random shooting.More >>
More golfers from across the world come to Warrick County this time of year to play in the United Leasing and Finance Championship Golf Tournament.More >>
More golfers from across the world come to Warrick County this time of year to play in the United Leasing and Finance Championship Golf Tournament.More >>
The Henderson School System has approved random drug testing for certain middle and high school students.More >>
The Henderson School System has approved random drug testing for certain middle and high school students.More >>
The manhunt continues for Steve Stephens, the man who shot and killed another man and published it on Facebook.More >>
The manhunt continues for Steve Stephens, the man who shot and killed another man and published it on Facebook.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>