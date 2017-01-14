Aleah Beckerle's family gather for emotional birthday celebration

Aleah Beckerle's family and friends gather at St. Lucas UCC Church in Evansville Saturday to let balloons into the sky.

Family and friends of a missing Evansville woman, Aleah Beckerle, celebrated her 20th birthday Saturday.

Aleah went missing from her Iowa Street home on July 17, 2016.

Police, the FBI, and volunteers joined the search for Aleah which stretched across two states. There's still no sign as to where she is.

The celebration was a tearful evening for Aleah's mother, Cara Beckerle.

She sobbed in tears throughout the prayer service as nearly 50 people packed St. Lucas Church UCC off of Virginia Street in honor of Aleah.

Search volunteers, caretakers, and those who never met Aleah attended in support of the family.

Lydia LaRue, Aleah's grandmother, and Cara's mother expressed her sadness in front of the crowd.

"Look at these pictures and you'll see," LaRue pointed to the posters of Aleah on display. "Even she'll affect you, even through these pictures. But, just imagine that's how she was in real life. She would fill the room, and she's coming back to us. We haven't given up hope," LaRue cried.

Aleah's reward is now up to $12,000 for a tip to bring her home.

People took sharpies and signed balloons to Aleah after the prayer service. The crowd then gathered outside in the parking lot and in unison shouted "Happy Birthday Aleah," while letting go of the balloons. Some even attached Aleah's missing flyers to the balloons' strings.

"She has to be alive," Cara told 14NEWS. "Because she's so innocent and perfect. How could anyone hurt her? I don't even know why they took her in the first place, but I just pray that they didn't do anything to her. I'm gonna get her back because she's never hurt anyone. She'll smile-the people that took her-I know she smiled at them while they took her out of her bed," Cara said. "I know she did. And I don't know why they took her, but I hope they bring her back, please. I just want my daughter back so bad."

The family told 14NEWS they're trying to keep in touch with police as best as they can.

Police are continuing to follow any tips that come their way.

