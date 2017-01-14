Hoosiers Sweep In-State Rival Purdue

Indiana defeated Purdue in both the men’s and women’s track and field meet. The men handled Purdue with balanced scoring. The final score was 91-43. The women’s team required excellent outings by the distance runners to upset the 10th ranked Boiler women’s team by score of 73-62.

Katherine Receveur continues to attack the record of the IU record book. She won the mile with a time of 4:41.63, the fastest time in the Big Ten conference and fourth nationally. Her time is also good for seventh on the all-time Hoosier performance list and broke the Indiana v. Purdue Dual meet record set by Kelsey Duerksen in 2012. Receveur also won the 3,000m run with a time of 9:26.69, the eighth best time in school history. Brenna Calder took second in the mile with a time of 4:42.35, a new career best mark. Haley Harris finished off the Hoosier sweep by taking third with a time of 4:47.70, a personal best mark. Maggie Allen crossed second in the 3,000m run with a time of 9:33.75.

The men’s mile produced similar success. The Hoosiers swept the Boilers as Kyle Mau led the way with a time of 4:02.83. Joe Murphy claimed silver and Matt Schwartzer captured third. All three runners posted times inside the top 10 nationally and top five inside the Big Ten ranks and set new personal best marks. In the 3,000m run, Bryce Millar won in dominating fashion. The redshirt freshman started fast and never looked back, winning with a time of 8:07.93. The Hoosiers swept the event with Schwartzer and Mark Chandler rounding out the IU scoring.

In the women’s shot put, freshman Khayla Dawson earned first first collegiate victory. Her winning mark was 14.91m (48-11). Andrew Miller won his second-straight dual meet in the weight throw. His mark of 20.21m (66-3.75) is just off of his season best mark. Morrison finished second in the event.

Daniel Kuhn is back, and wasted no time establishing that fact. Kuhn won the 600m run with a blazing time of 1:16.11, a Gladstein Fieldhouse and IU-PU Dual record. His time is also the fastest time nationally. Kendell Wiles took the gold in the women’s 600m run with a time of 1:31.72. Mackenzie Bollinger finished just behind in second with a mark of 1:31.77, the ninth best time in school history.

After trailing for the first 700m of the race, Olivia Hippensteel dug deep and stormed back to win the 800m. Her time of 2:10.69 is currently the fifth fastest time in the country. Jordan Huntoon owns the top 800m time in the nation after crossing in 1:51.60. Freshman Cooper Williams was second with a time of 1:52.80.

Treyton Harris won the men’s long jump with a mark of 7.30m (23-11.5), besting teammate Eric Bethea by just a half of an inch. The multi-talented Harris also finished runner-up in the 200m dash. The women’s long jump also saw the Hoosiers claim the top two spots. Ari Nelson was the event winner, followed by Aaliyah Armstead. Bethea won the triple jump with a mark of 15.92m (52-2.75), tying the sixth best jump in school history.

Indiana will be back at the Gladstein Fieldhouse next weekend for the Galdstein Invitational. The meet will begin on Friday evening and will conclude on Saturday.

Women’s 60m Dash

4. Megan Grabowski – 7.66

5. Brittany Thomas – 7.78

6. Jaela Gay – 7.84

Men’s 60m Dash

4. Anthony Bello – 7.06

Women’s 200m Dash

3. Ari Nelson – 25.26

4. Megan Grabowski – 25.42

5. Maya Caudle – 25.55

6. Jaela Gay – 25.84

7. Riley Egbula – 25.93

Men’s 200m Dash

2. Treyton Harris – 22.07

6. Phillip Moore – 22.93

7. Clayton Cook – 23.06

Women’s 400m Dash

4. Riley Egbula – 56.03

6. Taylor Williams – 56.79

Men’s 400m Dash

3. Markevious Roach – 49.11

6. Zach Reitzug – 49.64

7. Dushawn Tunstall – 51.44

Women’s 60m Hurdles

4. Gracie Heeb – 9.00

6. Jenna Jungels – 9.15

Men’s 60m Hurdles

2. William Sessions – 8.14

3. Adrian Mable – 8.15

5. Andrew Huber – 8.66

7. Clayton Cook – 9.02

Women’s 600m Run

1. Kendell Wiles – 1:31.72

2. Mackenzie Bollinger – 1:31.77

3. Mallory Mulzer – 1:34.64

Men’s 600m Run

1. Daniel Kuhn – 1:16.11

2. Diquis Manley – 1:23.27

Women’s 800m Run

1. Olivia Hippensteel – 2:10.69

3. Joely Pinkston – 2:11.38

4. Kelsey Harris – 2:12.22

Men’s 800m Run

1. Jordan Huntoon – 1:51.60

2. Cooper Williams – 1:52.80

Women’s Mile

1. Katherine Receveur – 4:41.63

2. Brenna Calder – 4:42.35

3. Haley Harris – 4:47.70

Men’s Mile

1. Kyle Mau – 4:02.83

2. Joe Murphy – 4:03.26

3. Matt Schwartzer – 4:05.69

4. Mark Chandler – 4:06.61

Women’s 3,000m Run

1. Katherine Receveur – 9:26.69

2. Maggie Allen – 9:33.75

5. Katherine Free – 10:00.59

Men’s 3,000m Run

1. Bryce Millar – 8:07.93

2. Matt Schwartzer – 8:13.42

3. Mark Chandler – 8:14.03

4. Jeremy Coughler – 8:19.03

Women’s 4x400m Relay

1. Wiles, Egbula, Bollinger, Williams – 3:48.08

3. Grabowski, King, Pinkston, Mulzer – 3:59.12

5. Gay, Thomas, Heeb, Caudle – 4:06.98

Men’s 4x400m Relay

2. Reitzug, Kuhn, Ojennes, Roach – 3:11.24

4. Tunstall, Huber, Sessions, Moore – 3:26.07

Women’s 4x800m Relay

1. H. Harris, Hippensteel, K. Harris, Calder – 8:55.02

Men’s 4x800m Relay

1. Williams, Huntoon, Murphy, Mau – 7:36.26

Women’s Long Jump

1. Ari Nelson – 5.84m (19-2)

2. Aaliyah Armstead – 5.77m (18-11.25)

6. Leah Moran – 5.24m (17-2.25)

Men’s Long Jump

1. Treyton Harris – 7.30m (23-11.5)

2. Eric Bethea – 7.29m (23-11)

6. Chase Pacheco – 6.64m (21-9.5)

Women’s High Jump

2. Taylor Pennington – 1.65m (5-5)

3. Rachel Mather – 1.65m (5-5)

6. Jenna Jungels – 1.45m (4-9)

Men’s High Jump

1. Paul Galas – 2.09m (6-10.25)

2. Steven Leonard – 2.04m (6-8.25)

5. Treyton Harris – 1.99m (6-6.25)

6. Chase Pacheco – 1.94m (6-04.25)

Women’s Triple Jump

1. Danielle Quinn – 11.92m (39-1.25)

3. Leah Moran – 11.48m (37-8)

Men’s Triple Jump

1. Eric Bethea – 15.92m (52-2.75)

Women’s Pole Vault

1. Rachel Mather – 3.91 (12-10)

Men’s Pole Vault

1. Adam Coulon – 4.60m (15-1)

2. Andrew Huber – 4.45m (14-7.25)

3. Alex Shinnerl – 4.45m (14-7.25)

Women’s Weight Throw

3. Nycia Ford – 17.27m (56-8)

6. Khayla Dawson – 13.90m (45-7.25)

Men’s Weight Throw

1. Andrew Miller – 20.21m (66-3.75)

2. Willie Morrison – 18.70m (61-04.25)

5. David Schall – 16.42m (53-10.5)

Women’s Shot Put

1. Khayla Dawson – 14.91m (48-11)

3. Nycia Ford – 14.52m (47-7.75)

Men’s Shot Put

1. Willie Morrison – 18.48m (60-7.75)

2. David Schall – 17.75m (58-3)

Courtesy: Indiana University Athletics