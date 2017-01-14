OCU Men's Basketball vs. Bluefield State College

The Mighty Oaks found themselves trailing the Bluefield State College Blues 40-33 at halftime, but made the necessary plays down the stretch to hold on to a 77-76 victory. The win improved OCU's record to 12-3, while BSC drops to 2-14 on the year.

Andrew Scott was held scoreless for the first 12 minutes of the game, but ended up as the game's leading scorer with 27 points, on 10-18 shooting. Addison Wagler added 23 counters, while grabbing eight rebounds. Logan Worthington had a double-double in the game, notching 10 points while grabbing a game high 10 rebounds.

Joshua Windham led the Blues in scoring, connecting on 8-14 from the field, including 5-8 from three point range, on his way to a 23 point effort. Julian Hernandez added 16, while Greg Purnell chipped in with 15.

For the game, OCU shot 28-53 (52.8%) from the field, including 7-18 (38.9%) from the field, compared to a 24-52 (46.2%) shooting night for the Blues, including 14-27 (51.9%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks made 14-21 (66.7%) from the foul line, while BSC made 14-16 (87.5%) of their free throws.

The Oaks were outrebounded in the contest 31-26, including a 9-6 deficit on the offensive glass. OCU handed out 15 assists, two more than the visitors, while winning the turnover battle 12-5.

Next up for the Mighty Oaks is a home matchup on January 21, when they take on Queen City Christian College, in a rematch of OCU's January 7 100-65 victory.

