Teen flips car in single-vehicle crash

It was a scary night for a Tri-State student who was driving home from homecoming.

Kentucky State Troopers say a teenage girl flipped her car on Stanley-Birk City Road in Henderson just before 1:00 a.m. on Saturday.

She was able to crawl out of the car and walk to a home to call 911 for help.

Luckily, she wasn't seriously injured.

