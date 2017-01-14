Teen flips car in single-vehicle crash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Teen flips car in single-vehicle crash

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

It was a scary night for a Tri-State student who was driving home from homecoming. 

Kentucky State Troopers say a teenage girl flipped her car on Stanley-Birk City Road in Henderson just before 1:00 a.m. on Saturday.  

She was able to crawl out of the car and walk to a home to call 911 for help.  

Luckily, she wasn't seriously injured.

