Women’s basketball drops second straight with 82-69 loss to Malone

Kentucky Wesleyan dropped its second straight contest with an 82-69 loss on Saturday afternoon to Malone in Great Midwest Athletic Conference play. Malone improves to 11-4, (4-0 G-MAC) while the Panthers slip to 11-3, (2-2 G-MAC).

Kentucky Wesleyan led 11-10 after the first quarter of play in what was a slow start offensively for both squads. The first basket of the contest wasn't scored until three minutes in the game.

Malone's offense caught fire momentarily in the second quarter as the Pioneers took the lead away from KWC, who had led the entire way through the first. Malone would never squander the lead the rest of the game despite multiple comeback attempts by KWC.

Malone out-scored Kentucky Wesleyan 25-17 in the second frame and led 35-28 at halftime. KWC tied the game up late in the second at 28-28 after Shayla Wright, Jennifer Walker-Crawford and Brittany Wells all hit three three-point field goals in four possessions. However, the Pioneers responded with a 7-0 run right before the break.

In the second half, Malone extended their lead to 10 points, before the Panthers mounted a small comeback to cut the deficit down to two at 50-48.

Yet again, Malone found ways to get past the Panthers' defense. The Pioneers knocked down a three, and then scored on an and-one play to lead 56-48.

Malone dominated the fourth quarter and pushed their lead out to double digits as KWC's offense struggled to find ways to score. Goddard, McCue, Drylund, and Vaughn combined for 66 of Malone's 82 points in the game.

The Pioneers scored a majority of their points in the game from the free throw line. MU converted on 15-17 free throw attempts and also finished with 40 points inside the paint. Malone's largest lead of the afternoon was 16, at 76-60 late in the fourth quarter.

Brittany Wells led the Panthers in scoring on Saturday with 14 points while Jennifer Walker-Crawford also added 12 points. Both Wells and Walker-Crawford were the only Panther players to score in double figures. Walker-Crawford also notched six rebounds and two steals.

Addie Reimbold, Erin Dorn, and Bria Wright all scored eight points apiece. Wright collected a team-high nine rebounds in the loss.

Shayla Wright and Sydney Morabito posted six points respectively each. Shayla Wright and Bria Wright both dished out a team-high three assists.

All 10 Panthers who saw action on the floor scored in the game. Keelie Lamb tallied two blocks as well.

As a team, Kentucky Wesleyan shot 38 percent from the field. KWC also connected on eight three-point field goals.

Kentucky Wesleyan will be back in action at home next Thursday as the Panthers play host to Davis & Elkins. Tip-off is set for 5:30 pm.

