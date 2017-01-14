Eagles shrug off slow start; blast Quincy, 74-51

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball shrugged off a slow start to earn a 74-51 Great Lakes Valley Conference win over Quincy University Saturday afternoon at the Pepsi Arena.

USI (14-2, 6-0 GLVC), which earned its first win in Quincy, Illinois, since the 1997-98 season, trailed by as much as six points early in the first quarter and 13-11 heading into the second period.

Quincy (4-13, 1-6 GLVC) increased its advantage to 19-14 early in the second frame, but a 7-0 USI run put the Screaming Eagles in front for the first time in the contest.

The Eagles, who are off to their first 6-0 start to league play since the 1996-97 campaign—USI was 20-0 in the GLVC that year—used an 18-2 run moments later build a commanding 41-25 advantage.

USI shot a blistering 76.5 percent (13-17) from the field in the second period after going just 5-of-19 (.263) in the first 10 minutes of the contest.

After taking a 41-27 advantage into the intermission, the Eagles used an 8-0 third-quarter run to increase their lead to 21. USI had a 15-5 spurt in the fourth period as the Eagles' lead ballooned to as much as 28 before settling on the 23-point victory.

Senior forward Hannah Wascher (Rantoul, Illinois) had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the Eagles, while senior guard Tanner Marcum (New Albany, Indiana) and junior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) added 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Junior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) finished with eight points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and five steals; while junior guard Randa Harshbarger (Philo, Illinois) added five points and five assists for the Eagles, who are one of just three unbeaten teams in GLVC play.

As a team, USI dominated the lane and the turnover battle as the Eagles outscored the Lady Hawks 30-16 in the paint and 28-13 off turnovers. USI out-rebounded Quincy, 42-25, and forced 27 turnovers while committing just 13 offensive miscues.

Senior guard Nikia Edom and senior forward Cha Cha Williams each had 10 points to pace the Hawks, who had won their previous 12 home games against USI.

USI returns to action Monday when it hosts No. 4 Bellarmine University in a battle for first place in the GLVC East Division. The Knights (14-1, 6-0 GLVC), who are under the direction of USI Hall of Fame coach Chancellor Dugan, earned an 89-77 win over Truman State University Saturday afternoon in Kirksville, Missouri.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations